Investigation Of Lancaster County Gun Shop Burglary

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police in Lancaster County are investigating a burglary at the Trop Gun Shop at 910 N. Hanover Street in Mount Joy Township. Officers responded shortly after 4:30 a.m. yesterday to a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, police found the front door was smashed and no suspects on scene. A preliminary investigation found four suspects entered the building and 14 long guns were stolen. Authorities released surveillance photos of the suspects which can be seen below. If you can identify any of the suspects, you’re asked to contact Northwest Regional Police Detective Chuck Tobias at 717-689-5598, ext. 131.