Investigation Leads To Arrest Of Lancaster Man

LANCASTER COUNTY – An investigation led to charges against a Lancaster man. On June 25, 2024, New Holland Police received a report of stalking, where the victim alleged being followed from Yoder’s Country Market to Main Street and 322, and then back to Yoder’s Country Market. The suspect’s vehicle was described as a black Subaru Outback Wilderness with a PA registration. A second report of suspicious activity involving the same vehicle was filed July 16, 2024 at Groff Park in New Holland. Police launched an investigation that spanned several months, covering multiple Lancaster County parks, with assistance from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. The suspect was identified as 56-year-old Robert Bard. The investigation revealed that Bard frequented Lancaster County parks where he would expose himself. As a result, Bard was charged with stalking, indecent exposure, and open lewdness. He was arrested yesterday and arraigned.