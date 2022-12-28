Investigation Into Death Of Ephrata Man

EPHRATA, PA – The Ephrata Police Department is seeking assistance from the public regarding an investigation into the death of an Ephrata man. On December 25, 2022 at approximately 12:29 AM, an Ephrata police officer came upon the scene of a person down on the roadway near the intersection of West Main Street and Martin Avenue in Ephrata Borough. EMS responded and provided care but the subject died at the scene. The subject was identified as Paul Donnelly, 39, of Ephrata. A witness was driving westbound in the 300 block of West Main Street in Ephrata Borough and reported she was following a truck prior to seeing the subject on the road. She reported seeing the male subject appear on the ground in the roadway after the truck in front of her passed through the intersection of Martin Avenue. Police were able to identify and locate the tractor-trailer and driver, who stated he did not see anyone in or near the street near the intersection and did not notice hitting anything. The truck and trailer were closely examined for evidence of a collision; however, no evidence of a collision was observed. The truck was equipped with a dash camera and footage from the dash camera corroborated the driver’s account. Police believe based on the evidence available Mr. Donnelly may have been riding on some part of the truck or trailer undetected by the driver and fell or jumped from the moving truck resulting in his injuries. Anyone who may have witnessed anything or may have home or vehicle video footage on December 25 between 12:00-12:40 AM in the area of West Main St. at Martin Ave. or on West Main Street between the square and Martin Avenue are asked to contact Sgt. Matthew Randolph 717-738-9200 ext. 221.