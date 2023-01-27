Investigation Finds Pre-Planned Deaths In York County Case

YORK COUNTY – York County officials identified three people found deceased Wednesday in West Manchester Township. Officers were dispatched to 2098 Loman Avenue for a welfare check after a neighbor had called 911. They discovered three people deceased in the rear of the residence outside on the ground. The three were identified as 62-year-old James Daub, 59-year-old Deborah Daub, and 26-year-old Morgan Daub. All three were residents of the home. After an investigation and talking to family members, it was determined the three had pre-planned their deaths. The York County Coroner ruled the deaths of James and Deborah Daub as homicides and Morgan Daub’s death as suicide.