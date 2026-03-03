Investigation Continues In Fatal Lancaster County Train Accident

WASHINGTON, DC – The Federal Railroad Administration is investigating an accident that claimed the life of an Amtrak worker in Lancaster County. At the time of the February 23rd accident, the fatally injured employee, 39-year-old Jeremy Charles of Holtwood, was using a backpack blower to clear snow from a switch. Charles was part of a maintenance-of-way work group using train approach warning as their method of on-track safety. He had four and a half years of experience. Charles was struck by a train traversing the main track. The National Transportation Safety Board is also investigating the incident.