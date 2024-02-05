Investigation Called For In IT Failure In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – York County Rep. Seth Grove has sent a letter to State Attorney General Michelle Henry requesting a review of the recent IT failure affecting the State Police and State Employee Retirement System. Grove said the deleted files from PSP contained criminal evidence which may never be recovered and could negatively affect the investigation and prosecution of many criminal cases. While the Shapiro Administration has chalked it up to human error, Grove is requesting an investigation by the Attorney General to ensure the employee responsible is not connected to these deleted criminal evidence files in any way. Grove further asked the attorney general to provide a list of best practices from the investigation so similar record retention issues don’t happen in the future.