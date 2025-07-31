Investigation At Lancaster County Spa

EPHRATA – Authorities are investigating suspected prostitution and human trafficking at a Lancaster County spa. In June 2025, based on an anonymous tip, police initiated an investigation at the ABC Rose Spa at 107 W. Main Street in Ephrata. An investigation found that female workers were believed to be providing sexual services for money. On Tuesday, July 29, Ephrata Police, assisted by the Lancaster County Human Trafficking Task Force, PA State Police, and ZOE International, executed a search warrant at the spa. 35-year-old Qing Yin was arrested for prostitution & related offense. Police determined that the all-female staff employed by the spa are Chinese nationals with no local addresses or connections. Yin was processed and released. Charges will be filed against Yin and a court date will be scheduled. The business and building are being evaluated for possible Ephrata Borough code violations. The investigation into other people’s involvement in illegal activities related to this business is ongoing.