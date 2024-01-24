Investigating What Happened To Some Online Records

HARRISBURG (AP) – Officials say the PA State Police is working to recover access to online records of how the agency handled evidence, and they are blaming the loss of the records on a mistake during routine server maintenance. The same mistake also affected the State Employees Retirement System, which said online users temporarily lost access to a member services system this month. State officials downplayed the effect on the agencies. Gov. Josh Shapiro’s Office of Administration blamed “human error” by a state employee who was performing routine server maintenance on Jan. 3. It says it is reviewing and updating internal information technology processes to prevent it from happening again.