Invasion Of Privacy Case In Lancaster County

EPHRATA – Police in Ephrata, Lancaster County, are investigating an invasion of privacy case that occurred on Friday, January 24 at Fashion Cents Consignment Ephrata, located at 240 N. Reading Road in Ephrata Township. A suspect was observed recording females in the changing area of the store without their consent. The suspect was taken into custody, admitted to his actions, and indicated he recorded females Tuesday afternoon, Wednesday afternoon, and Friday afternoon. The name of the suspect has not yet been released. Police are trying to identify anyone who used the changing rooms between 3 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. If you may have used them during that time, please contact Ephrata Police Officer Wolpert at 717-738-9200 ext. 273.