Interstate Agreement Impacts PA Drone Technology

HARRISBURG – A bill authorizing the Keystone State to enter into interstate agreements for drone research and deployment has passed the PA Senate Transportation Committee. Senate Bill 468 allows PennDOT, with the governor’s approval, to engage in agreements with other states to facilitate the research and use of unmanned aircraft systems, commonly known as drones. It authorizes collaboration across state lines and will position PA to realize the tremendous economic impact of the industry. Advocates say safe, responsible deployment of drones will aid public safety, create family sustaining jobs, and infuse the state with significant economic development. The bill now heads to the full state Senate.