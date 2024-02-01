Interest Free Student Loans For Lancaster County Students

LANCASTER – Lancaster County students planning to attend a higher learning institution can apply for an interest free student loan through Lancaster Dollars for Higher Learning. The non-profit has announced that the 2024-25 application period is now open to Lancaster County residents enrolled full-time at a trade, technical, two-year, four-year or graduate school. Interest free loans of $1,800-$2,000 will be awarded with the actual loan amount finalized in May 2024. Applications will be accepted between February 1 & April 30 at their website: lancdollars.org. Students can apply every academic year to be considered for the loan and may receive a total maximum of four loans – one per academic year. Loan checks are sent directly to the student’s institution in August to be used toward tuition expenses. Repayment will begin six months after the student graduates or withdraws from their institution. The program has awarded over $19 million in interest free loans to Lancaster County students attending over 4500 different higher learning institutions across the country.