Interest Free Student Loans For Lancaster County Students

LANCASTER – Lancaster Dollars for Higher Learning has announced that the 2025-2026 interest free loan application period is now open to Lancaster County residents who will be enrolled full-time at an accredited institution – trade, technical, two-year, four-year, or graduate school. Interest free loans of $1,800 to $2,000 will be offered with the actual loan amount to be finalized in May 2025 by their Board of Directors. Applications will be accepted now through April 30 at their website: www.lancdollars.org. To apply, applicants must submit their loan application along with a copy of their 2025-2026 FAFSA Submission Summary, which is received by a student after completing their FAFSA. Students can apply every academic year to be considered for the loan and may receive a maximum of four loans – one per academic year.