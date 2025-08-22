Interest Free Loans Awarded To Lancaster County Students

LANCASTER – Lancaster Dollars for Higher Learning has awarded $760,000 in interest-free loans to 403 students from Lancaster County to support their post-secondary education for the 2025-2026 academic year. The interest-free loans will be applied toward tuition at 119 colleges and universities across the U.S. Since 1961, Lancaster Dollars for Higher Learning has distributed over $21 million in interest-free loans to students from Lancaster County. The loans are made possible through community contributions and the repayments of previous recipients. Over its six decades of operation, they have expanded the number of loans available due to the continued generosity of individuals, businesses, and numerous former loan recipients and their families who contribute in appreciation for the opportunities these loans provided. You can learn more about them at their website: lancdollars.org.