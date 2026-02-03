Interest Free Loans Available For Lancaster County Students

LANCASTER – Lancaster Dollars for Higher Learning has announced that the 2026-27 interest-free loan application period is now open to Lancaster County residents who will be enrolled full-time at an accredited trade, technical, two-year, four-year, or graduate school. They will offer interest-free loans of $1,800 to $2,000, with the final loan amount to be determined in May 2026 by their Board of Directors. Applications will be accepted now through April 30th at their website: lancdollars.org. To apply, applicants must submit the loan application along with a copy of their 2026-27 FAFSA Submission Summary, the summary document a student receives after completing the FAFSA. Students can apply every academic year to be considered for the loan and may receive a maximum of four loans – one per academic year. Loan checks will be sent directly to the student’s institution in August to be used toward tuition expenses. Repayment of the interest-free loan will begin six months after the student graduates or withdraws from their institution. At that time, students will have a monthly loan payment of $140 and at any time have the option to pay off their loans early. Over the last 65 years, the program has awarded over 15,000 loans to Lancaster County students attending over 500 different higher learning institutions across the country.