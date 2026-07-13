Interchange Named For Fallen Trooper

HARRISBURG – Legislation is forthcoming which would designate Exit 119 on Interstate 81 as the PSP Trooper Michael E. Pahira, Jr. Memorial Interchange. On July 1 of this year, Trooper Pahira tragically died when he was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer while performing a commercial vehicle safety inspection on a section of I-81 in Schuylkill County. Trooper Pahira served with the PA State Police for almost 20 years and was assigned to Troop L in Frackville. He was the 106th member of the PA State Police to lose his life in the line of duty. Sen. David Argall of Carbon, Luzerne, and Schuylkill Counties is introducing the measure. A co-sponsorship memo seeking support of the proposal is being circulated.