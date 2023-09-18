Inspection Of The Norman Wood Bridge

HARRISBURG – PennDOT announced that an inspection is scheduled to begin this week on the Route 372 Norman Wood Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River and Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks between York and Lancaster Counties. Weather permitting, the work will be performed from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today through Monday, September 25, including the weekend of September 23-24. Traffic will be restricted to a single lane with flaggers providing traffic control. Inspectors plan to inspect the bridge using an inspection crane from the roadway. Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the workers.