Input Sought For Broadband Expansion In PA

HARRISBURG – Public input is being sought by the PA Broadband Development Authority after it drafted its first volume of the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment or BEAD Program. In order to meet current needs, high-speed broadband must be accessible for residents living in rural parts of PA. In August, the authority approved a multi-year plan key to securing over $1 billion in federal funds to expand broadband access to thousands of rural locations statewide. Known as “Connecting the Commonwealth,” the plan aims to bring affordable broadband access to areas in PA which are not served and under-served. Persons can view the draft document by clicking a link on the banner below. To submit comments, residents need to scroll to page two and click on the blue hyperlinked words “this form” under the overview section at the top of the page. The deadline for submissions is on Tuesday, Oct. 10.