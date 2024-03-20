Initiative Supports PA Sexual Harassment/Assault Victims

HARRISBURG – An initiative to amend PA’s Right-to-Know Law has passed the state House, according to its author, York County Rep. Kate Klunk. Her amendment would protect victims of sexual harassment and sexual assault from their name being disclosed in a settlement agreement with a public entity during the right-to-know process. Under current state law, a victim’s name must be disclosed unless it is explicitly prohibited via a court order. Klunk said, “Disclosing a victim’s name through the right-to-know process jeopardizes their safety and their privacy; this is absolutely unacceptable. Exempting sensitive records from public access is an important feature of Right to Know Law, and we need further protection for victims.” Klunk says she hopes the measure advances swiftly to the governor’s desk for signature into law.