Initiative Protects Religious Coverings/Hairstyles

HARRISBURG – A legislative initiative authored by York County Rep. Wendy Fink would ensure hairstyles and hair coverings associated with religious creed are protected in PA. Fink offered an amendment that received unanimous support in the state House. The amendment was made to House Bill 439, also known as the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair or CROWN Act, which aims to protect hair type, texture, and style traditionally associated with race from discrimination. As a result of Fink’s amendment, that same protection would extend to hairstyles and coverings traditionally associated with certain religions. Her proposal has the support of the Amish and Mennonite communities. As of last year, 27 states have CROWN Act laws and protections in place.