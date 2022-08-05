Initiative Helps College Campuses To Be Hunger Free

MILLERSVILLE – PA First Lady Frances Wolf and Acting PA Education Secretary Eric Hagarty joined students, faculty, and vested partners at Millersville University to announce the Hunger-Free Campus Initiative to help students at risk of hunger to access free, healthy food on college campuses across PA. The Initiative empowers PA colleges and universities to combat hunger on their campuses and provide the resources that students need to continue their education and go on to obtain meaningful careers. Millersville University works with Campus Cupboard to provide a food pantry for their students. Institutions of higher education that are taking steps to address student hunger can apply for the PA Hunger-Free Campus designation. The 2022-23 state budget included $1 million to begin the Hunger-Free Campus grant program, which would help schools enhance food pantries, increase Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program outreach, and participate in other initiatives that help meet the nutritional needs of students. Schools must obtain a Hunger-Free Campus designation to apply for grant funding, and a request for applications for grant funds will be released this fall.