Information Sought On Missing Woman

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – Cumberland County authorities seeking information on a 2019 missing woman case. On Sunday, September 29, 2019, 38-year-old Kimberley Gsell, a white female, non-Hispanic, was reported missing by friends & family from the Rodeway Inn in the 1200 block of Harrisburg Pike in Carlisle. She is described as five foot two, between 140 and 160 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes, and has a starburst tattoo on top of her shoulder with “Kim” inside. Cumberland County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2000 reward for information regarding her disappearance and/or arrests of persons responsible for her disappearance. Persons with information that could aid in this investigation are asked to contact Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-628-8477 or submit tips on-line to cumberlandcrimestoppers.org. All calls and tips may remain anonymous.