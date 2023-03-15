Information Sought In York County Hit & Run

YORK COUNTY – Police are seeking the public’s help regarding a hit and run crash that happened February 8, 2023 around 6:37 p.m. in the 6400 block of Brodbeck Road in Manheim Township, York County. An eastbound vehicle struck an 11-year-old girl on a bicycle. The passenger side mirror struck the girl who was traveling in the same direction as the vehicle. The girl was wearing a helmet. She was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries by her parents. Pieces of the striking vehicle’s passenger side mirror were found on scene. Investigators determined that it was a 2008-2012 Honda Accord, silver in color. The investigation to find the vehicle and driver remains active. If you have any information regarding the crash, you are asked to contact Northern York County Regional Police at 717-467-8355 or tips@nycrpd.org.