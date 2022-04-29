Information Sought In Lebanon Teen’s Murder

LEBANON COUNTY – Lebanon County authorities are seeking the public’s help with any information pertaining to the homicide of a 13-year-old boy. On February 15 around 9 p.m., officers responded to a parking lot in the 300 block of Vine Street in South Lebanon Township for a shooting incident. Upon arrival, police found 13-year-old Jason Rivera shot. He subsequently died of his injuries. Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to contact South Lebanon Township Police at 717 274-0482 or PA Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477). All callers to PA Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.