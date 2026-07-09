Information Sought In Lancaster County Death

COLUMBIA – Police in Columbia, Lancaster County. are seeking information regarding an apparent stabbing that left a man dead early Wednesday morning. Officers responded to a 911 call reporting a man lying down near the intersection of Third and Linden Streets. Police found 26-year-old Anthony Stoy-Velazquez of Marietta in the eastbound lane of the 200 block of Linden Street having suffered an apparent stab wound shortly before 1 a.m. Police and EMS attempted life-saving measures, but they were unable to save him. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office has not officially determined the cause or manner of death. Investigators are now in the process of interviewing numerous witnesses and are reviewing surveillance footage as part of a homicide investigation. Anyone with information related to the incident, including Stoy-Velazquez’s whereabouts prior to his death, is urged to contact Columbia Borough Police at 717-684-7735.