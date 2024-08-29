Information Sought In Fatal Lancaster County Pedestrian Accident

LANCASTER COUNTY – A fatal pedestrian accident in Lancaster County is under investigation. Today at 4:09 a.m., police responded to the 2200 block of Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township for a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle. Authorities say an adult male victim was struck in the eastbound lanes of the roadway. The striking vehicle failed to stop and fled the scene. The unidentified male victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information pertaining to the investigation is asked to contact East Lampeter Township Police at 717-291-4676.