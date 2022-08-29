Information Needed Regarding Road Rage Incident

SWATARA TWP., PA – On August 26, 2022, at about 10:24 am, officers were advised of a road rage incident that occurred in Swatara Township. One of the vehicles involved was described as a black or blue Honda, Hyundai or an Audi sedan with dark window tint on the side and rear windows. An occupant of the black or blue sedan fired approximately four rounds from a gun into the other vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle was struck and later treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicles traveled into Derry Township on Rt. 322. The Swatara Township police department is asking anyone who may know the identity of the driver of the black or blue sedan, may have witnessed any part of this incident or may have dashcam or surveillance video from a nearby property, to reach out and contact the department at 717-564-2550. You can also email Detective Platt at kplatt@swatarapolice.org or leave a tip through the CrimeWatch page.