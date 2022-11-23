Inflation Gives Pay Raise Gift To Top Pennsylvania Officials

HARRISBURG (AP) — Inflation is gift-wrapping a salary increase for Pennsylvania state lawmakers, judges and top executive branch officials in 2023. That includes boosting rank-and-file lawmakers and district judges into six-figure territory. Salaries will rise nearly 8%, a figure tied by state law to the year-over-year change in the area consumer price index. That’s about 50% higher than what federal data shows for average private sector wages in Pennsylvania. The increase applies to more than 1,300 positions, including the governor, all lawmakers and state and county judges. They are already enjoying a substantial bump in pay this year. The highest paid will be state Supreme Court Chief Justice Debra Todd at about $252,000.