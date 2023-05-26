Industrial Accident Investigated In Lancaster County

EPHRATA – Emergency crews in Lancaster County were dispatched to the Ephrata Borough Authority’s wastewater treatment plant at 405 South Reading Road around 2:24 p.m. yesterday for a person who fell into an empty 20-foot-deep concrete tank. Authorities say a contractor working on a rehabilitation project over the tank had fallen into it. Medical professionals used ladders to descend into the tank and treated the man inside, while crews outside prepared to extricated him, which took over an hour. Local fire companies worked together and lifted the patient out of the tank with a system of ropes. He was transported to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment. The worker’s name and his condition were not released.