Independent Energy Office Proposed For PA

HARRISBURG – The Chairman of the PA Senate Environmental Resources & Energy Committee, Bradford County Sen. Gene Yaw announced plans to establish an Independent Energy Office within the state. Yaw believes an Independent Energy Office can provide impartial, timely, and data driven analysis to guide our state in determining and meeting future energy needs. The Independent Energy Office would be modeled after PA’s Independent Fiscal Office which does not support or oppose any policy it analyzes, and discloses the methodologies, data sources, and assumptions used in published reports and estimates. Yaw said he believes most Republicans and Democrats in the PA Legislature agree that we can advance policies that promote energy development and protect our environment simultaneously.