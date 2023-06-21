Independent Energy Office Proposed For PA

HARRISBURG – An Independent Energy Office would be established in PA under a proposal from Bradford County Sen. Gene Yaw. The Republican lawmaker said PA has one of the most diverse energy portfolios in the U.S. and an Independent Energy Office can provide impartial, timely, and data driven analysis to guide our state in determining and meeting future energy needs. PA is the nation’s second-largest natural gas producer, second in the nation in electricity generation from nuclear power, and the third-largest coal-producing state. It is also the second-largest net supplier of total energy to other states. The Independent Energy Office would be modeled after PA’s Independent Fiscal Office which does not support or oppose any policy it analyzes, and discloses the methodologies, data sources ,and assumptions used in published reports and estimates. Yaw’s Senate Bill 832 is now before the state Senate Environmental Resources & Energy Committee.