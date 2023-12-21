Increased Traffic Enforcement On PA Roads For Christmas

HARRISBURG – PA State Police are reminding the traveling public of increased traffic throughout the Christmas holiday season. There will be increased enforcement efforts dedicated to reducing the number of crashes and injuries. Troopers will focus on drivers that are DUI from alcohol or drugs, aggressive driving, and those who are distracted or speeding. State Police are asking motorists to be patient, allow extra travel time to get to your destination, and if planning on consuming alcohol, to have a designated driver. All vehicle occupants need to have their seat belts fastened and make sure that all child passengers are in the appropriate child safety seat.