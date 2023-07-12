Increased Investment In PA Urban Agriculture With The GIANT Company

YORK – Members of the Shapiro Administration toured York Fresh Food Farms to announce the GIANT Company’s commitment of $200,000 to support 2023-24 PA Farm Bill Urban Agriculture Infrastructure Grants. The grant program aims at increasing fresh food access in urban areas. PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding says too many Pennsylvanians live where the nearest fresh food is miles away and these grants will help communities tear down barriers, reverse a long history of poor nutrition, and fund new opportunities. Redding added that they appreciate The GIANT Company’s longstanding partnership with the Department, and together, with local partners like York Fresh Food Farms, their support is making gardens bloom in vacant lots and repurposed warehouses, and connecting neighbors around new opportunities to thrive together. In total, 113 projects in 19 counties across the state are expanding fresh food access in locations often served by a single convenience store.