Incident At Dutch Wonderland Injures Girl

LANCASTER COUNTY -East Lampeter Township Police responded last Saturday afternoon for an incident at Dutch Wonderland at 2249 Lincoln Hwy East. Responding officers were advised that a pre-teen female park guest had been struck in the head by a falling object. Park managers explained that the girl had been standing in a common area over which spans a large roller coaster. The object, described as a box cutter type device, is believed to have dropped from the pocket of another guest riding on the roller coaster striking the girl in the head. The blade of the box cutter was not open at the time. The girl had left the park with family prior to police arrival and sought treatment at a local urgent care. The patient sustained a minor head injury requiring no further medical care. Police did not release the name of the girl nor family who were visiting Lancaster County from out of state. The incident is being considered accidental in nature and no criminal investigation is forthcoming.