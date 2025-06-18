Incentive Helps Revitalizing Old PA Factories/Mills

HARRISBURG – In a bipartisan vote, the PA House Finance Committee approved a bill that would create a state tax incentive to rehabilitate old factories or mills. House Bill 1575 would amend the PA Tax Reform Code to establish a tax incentive program for the rehab or reconstruction of certifiable factory or mill complexes by providing a tax credit of up to 25% for the rehab and reconstruction costs incurred by the owner. Bill sponsor, Northampton County Rep. Robert Freeman says re-purposing an old factory or mill for retail, office or arts space, or transforming them into dwellings, encourages economic development and improves the quality of life of a community. The bill would provide up to $15 million in tax credits to be used for the rehab and renovation of factory or mill projects across PA with individual program eligible buildings limited to a maximum of $1.5 million in tax credits. The bill now moves to the full state House for consideration.