Improving Education Of Children Of PA National Guard/Reserve

HARRISBURG – Educational challenges faced by children of the PA National Guard and Reserve members would be reduced under a bill unanimously approved by the state Senate. Military families face frequent reassignments, posing educational challenges for children transitioning between schools in different states. Senate Bill 209 will give children of National Guard and Reserve members the same help provided to those of active-duty military families through the Military Interstate Children’s Compact. The compact provides a consistent set of policies that make getting started in a new school, joining extracurricular activities, facilitating enrollment, and meeting graduation requirements as easy as possible for military children. The bill now goes to the PA House.