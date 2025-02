Improving Conditions After Morning Ice

LANCASTER – Weather conditions are gradually improving from this morning’s icing event. Most roads are now wet thanks to busy crews treating area roadways. Temperatures will slowly rise into the low 40’s and the precipitation will leave the region. Meteorologist Jeff Nordeen says Saturday afternoon will have another snow/sleet and freezing rain system coming through the area. PennDOT and the PA Turnpike have removed restrictions on the roadways due to improving conditions.