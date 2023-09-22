Improvements Planned For Chester County Prison

CHESTER COUNTY (AP) – Security improvements are planned at Chester County Prison following the escape of Danilo Cavalcante, who eluded law enforcement for two weeks before his capture this month. The Chester County Prison Board approved plans to fully enclose the exercise yards with solid walls and a roof. The project could cost over $3 million and take months to complete. The company handling the redesign says the new enclosures will be a “permanent solution” to the security flaws. Funding will come from the county’s remaining federal pandemic relief allotment. Cavalcante is now being held at a state prison outside Philadelphia.