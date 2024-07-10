Improvement On Chesapeake Bay Health

HARRISBURG (AP) – The overall health of the Chesapeake Bay has received its highest grade since 2002 in an annual report that’s been released: a C-plus. The health of the nation’s largest estuary is a reflection of what’s happening across its six-state watershed, which includes PA, Delaware, Maryland, New York, Virginia, and West Virginia along with the District of Columbia. Scientists at the University of Maryland’s Center for Environmental Science made special note of PA’s efforts to block pollution from entering. PA has faced criticism in the past for not doing enough to stop pollution from flowing into the bay. Since 2019, PA has spent about $1 billion on Chesapeake Bay restoration efforts, reduced nitrogen runoff from farms, and planted 834 miles of natural buffers along waterways to prevent runoff. You can read the report by clicking on the picture below.