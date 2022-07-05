Improved PA Home Health Care Bill Becomes Law

HARRISBURG – Legislation that would help improve access to home health care services in PA by making permanent two regulations waived during the COVID-19 pandemic was signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf. Prior to the pandemic, non-physician practitioners were unable to order or oversee orders for home health care services. Additionally, registered nurses were not able to perform remote visits to patients in need of home health care services. Due to great need, those regulations were waived during the pandemic. House Bill 2401, now Act 30 of 2022, makes these exceptions permanent, so health care services are more accessible to individuals who cannot leave their homes to obtain care or treatment.