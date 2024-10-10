Improved Literacy Sought For PA Children

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate and House passed legislation to improve literacy through a strong, evidence-based reading program. Senate Bill 801 would bolster reading instruction by providing schools with a comprehensive list of evidence-based reading curricula. It would also help schools to identify struggling readers early via universal screening by providing a list of high-quality screeners. It also would ensure educators are properly trained to use the structured literacy curriculum and screeners by creating a list of high-quality professional development programs. Bill sponsor, Lancaster County Sen. Ryan Aument said PA reading scores are down, with nearly half of fourth-grade students reading below their grade level. In response, lawmakers worked with education groups to draft legislation to provide schools with easily accessible resources that other states have successfully used to significantly boost their students’ reading and writing skills. Senate Bill 801 now awaits approval by the governor.