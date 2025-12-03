Improved Driving Today Around The Region

HARRISBURG – A better day ahead for your commute this morning. PennDOT has lifted speed limit and vehicle restrictions on all roads in the south-central PA region consisting of Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York Counties. PennDOT temporarily restricted certain vehicles from using some interstates yesterday to help ensure they remained open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm. Area roads are in pretty good shape, but there could be some slick spots. Be alert, drive carefully, and your morning commute should be trouble free.