Improper Recording At College Dorm Room

LANCASTER – A York County man pleaded guilty to secretly recording women in a Franklin & Marshall College dorm room. 20-year-old John James Riley of York Township pleaded guilty to counts of intercepting communications, criminal use of a communication facility, possession of an instrument of crime with intent, and invasion of privacy. Riley hid a camera in multiple locations within the shower area of the bathroom in a women’s dorm room between September and November 2023, amassing more than 1,000 separate recordings of numerous victims. Female students eventually found the camera and turned it over to F&M Public Safety, who in turn provided it to police. Riley will be sentenced after a 90-day pre-sentence investigation has been completed.

