Important May Dates For Upcoming PA Primary

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvanians who are not already registered to vote, but wish to participate in the May 16 municipal primary election should be sure to register no later than today, May 1. To be eligible to vote in the primary, you must be a U.S. citizen for at least one month before the election; a resident of the election district in which you register to vote for at least 30 days before the primary; and at least 18 years of age on or before the date of the primary. If you have moved, changed your address, changed your name, or wish to change your party, you must re-register to vote with the updated information. Under the law, only voters registered as Republicans or Democrats may vote for candidates in the primary election. Ballot questions are open to all voters. May 9 is the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot. Voted mail-in ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on primary election day, May 16. For more information, visit VotesPA.com or your county board of elections.