Impeachment Vote On Philly DA Expected

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA House Republicans are teeing up a vote to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. Republican leaders said after a committee vote Tuesday that a full floor vote to send it to the Senate for trial is expected today. The PA House Judiciary Committee voted on party lines to advance two impeachment articles against Krasner. GOP lawmakers are blaming him for crime problems in the state’s most populous city. Krasner’s office put out a statement defending his record and saying House Republicans are showing they don’t want to govern responsibly.