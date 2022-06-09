Illegal Dirt Bike/ATV Seizure & Disposal Bill Advances

HARRISBURG – Legislation aimed at providing law enforcement new tools to crackdown on the rampant illegal operation of dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles on public roads was approved by the PA Senate. Senate Bill 1183 amends current law, providing for the seizure, forfeiture, and disposal of dirt bikes and ATVs operated illegally on public roads to be subject to the state’s asset forfeiture law. This will provide local police departments a variety of options, including allowing for sale or destruction, helping to keep these illegally operated vehicles off the streets. The bill comes in response to the rise of illegal operation of dirt bikes and ATVs on PA roadways, often by large groups of riders who engage in speeding and reckless driving causing an extreme danger to motorists and pedestrians. The bill is now before the PA House.