“I Heard The Bells” Is Hearing Good Box Office

LANCASTER – Lancaster County’s Sight & Sound is doing quite well with its first film at the box office. “I Heard The Bells” has placed sixth at the box office nationwide as of December 6 grossing over $2.7 million so far after its December 1st release. The film, produced in Lancaster County, is about the inspiring story behind the writing of the beloved Christmas carol and its author, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow. You can find showings of the film in your area by clicking on the photo below.