I-83 York County Crash Claims Three Lives

YORK COUNTY – An early morning crash along Interstate 83 in York County has claimed the lives of three construction workers. PSP York responded around 3:25 a.m. today to the southbound lanes at mile marker 35.5 in Fairview Township. A preliminary investigation determined that a box truck, operated by 24-year-old Reed Davenport, collided with a construction vehicle in an active work zone. The collision caused the box truck to travel onto the shoulder where it struck the three workers, who died at the scene. Local fire and EMS also responded to assist at the scene. State Police have not disclosed the victims’ names, but PennDOT spokesman Dave Thompson says they worked for an agency contractor. Thompson says the crew was sealing highway cracks at the time. The investigation into the crash continues.