Hunger Grants Announced For Area Institutions

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf announced that $1 million in PA Hunger-Free Campus grants have been awarded to 28 institutions of higher education and private licensed schools to combat student hunger across the state. The governor said the PA Hunger-Free Campus designation and grant program gives PA’s colleges and universities the tools needed to combat hunger on their campuses and provide students with access to healthy food so they can stay focused, learn, and grow. The 28 institutions represent the first group of awardees since the program’s creation earlier this year. Area awardees include Kutztown University and Reading Area Community College in Berks County along with West Chester University in Chester County. Millersville University and Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology in Lancaster County also received awards.