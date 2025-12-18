Human Trafficking Training Measure Advances

HARRISBURG – A bill to help fight against human trafficking has passed the PA House. House Bill 1286 establishes training requirements approved through the PA Commission on Crime & Delinquency for employees of public lodging establishments who have contact with guests or access to guest rooms, and for operators of short-term rentals. Bill supporters say some of the nation’s busiest thoroughfares travel directly through PA and also brings with it widespread human trafficking. Making certain those who work in hotels and restaurants know what to look for can help those being victimized by human trafficking. The PA Restaurant and Lodging Association supports the bill which goes to the PA Senate.