Human Trafficking Task Force Makes Its First Arrest

LANCASTER – The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Human Trafficking Task Force made its first arrest of a Delaware County man charged with human trafficking and other related counts involving an 18-year-old female after the pair checked into a Lancaster City hotel. 32-year-old Louis Fountain of Brookhaven faces trafficking in individuals, promoting prostitution, and other charges. An undercover detective met a female in a room at a hotel. She reported that Fountain took her to other hotels in Lancaster, Harrisburg, and Delaware. Police were able to corroborate her statements. The Task Force continued to monitor Fountain and he was arrested on April 21, when he checked into a second Lancaster City hotel with the victim. Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said human trafficking is occurring right here in Lancaster County and thanked both hotels involved for their cooperation in the case.